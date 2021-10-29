Unemployment Dips in Area For Sixth Consecutive Month

County unemployment in West Central Illinois continues to stay well below the state average, according to statistics today released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September for the sixth consecutive month. Locally, that is also the case. Morgan, Cass, Scott, Greene, and Pike all are hovering between 3.5 and 4.25%. Sangamon County continues to sit around 5%. West Central Illinois collectively sit below the state’s overall rate of 4.8%.