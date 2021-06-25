Unemployment Down, Jobs Up in IL for May

Unemployment rates are down and new jobs are up in every metro area in the state.

The number of non-farm jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in May according to preliminary data released yesterday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Morgan and Cass County’s unemployment rate sat at 4.3%, down by almost a full percentage point from the month of April. Most all other counties in the region were between 2-5% unemployment for the month of May.

Outgoing Deputy Governor Dan Hynes says the rates are a signal that the state is in full recovery. According to the Springfield Metropolitan statistical area numbers, unemployment numbers fell by just over 9% compared to last year.

The state as a whole lags behind the national rate of 5.8%. The state’s unemployment is at 7.1%. Despite lagging behind, Illinois number of unemployment claims dropped by over 3,600, which was more than half of the net national decrease of 7,000 for the entire country.