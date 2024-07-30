Unemployment Rate Trending Upward in The Region

The regional unemployment continues to move upward.

According to data released last week by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, most of the listening area is now about 5% unemployment, with one county getting closer to 6%.

Scott County has the highest unemployment in the region at 5.9%. It’s the first time that’s occurred in more than a year, when the region was affected by the Westermeyer Industries fire.

Morgan, Greene, Cass, Schuyler, Pike, and Sangamon all are between 5.1 and 5.3% unemployment. Brown County is holding steady at 3%. The national unemployment rate is currently sitting at 4.3%, while Illinois’ average rate is 6.1%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, unemployment increased in all 14 of Illinois metropolitan areas. Morgan County saw a 7-tenths of a percentage point increase in its over the year rate.