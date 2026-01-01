Unidentified woman dies in west end crash in Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on January 1, 2026 at 1:10pm

A 60-year-old Springfield woman died in an accident Tuesday afternoon on Wabash Avenue.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that the woman was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle that crashed while on Wabash Avenue near Park Avenue near the West Grand Plaza area. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and Springfield Police.