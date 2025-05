By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 5:50am

Jacksonville police and EMS personnel responded to a report of a man electrocuted at the electric substation on East Morton about 1:30 this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Ameren Substation at 801 East Morton where a worker suffered significant injuries where he was electrocuted.

The ambulance was called, the unidentified man was treated at the scene, and then taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

No other details are available.