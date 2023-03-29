United Canceling Service at Lincoln Capitol Airport

United Airlines has decided to cut ties with the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that the company will suspend flights between Chicago and Springfield starting June 1st. United has one daily flight between Springfield and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

As of right now, United, American, and Allegiant Airlines are the only airlines currently flying out of the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. Frank Vala, Springfield Airport Authority Chairman told WICS that one of the main reasons that the airline company is ceasing operations in Springfield is due to a shortage of pilots in the country.

Vala says that American Airlines s adding an additional flight to Chicago in June to pick up the lost route.

Officials told WICS that Lincoln Capital Airport was one of 37 other airports in the country United has cut ties with in the coming months.