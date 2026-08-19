United Way Kick Off

By Gary Scott on August 19, 2026 at 10:16am

The 2026 Prairieland United Way campaign kicks off tomorrow at Future Champions.

The theme this year is Friends United, playing off the long running comedy series “Friends.”

The friends are the six co-chairwomen…Janissa Ezard, Brittany Henry, Jeni Rajaguru, Julie Finn, Lisa Watson, and Jennifer Pool.

Brittany Henry says the idea came from a request by United Way executive director Karen Walker.

Henry says Walker convinced the group that the six women would be great as co chairs.

The campaign got a kick off help from Soapco, and the friends breakfast drinks named after the six Friends cast members.

Today is Dine out day, and the location is the Corner Deli.

Julie Finn says one of the ideas involves curb painting for homes.

The cubside painting involves painting house numbers on the curbs in front of the homes.

Finn says the cost is $60 for white numbers on a black background, or $100 for an embellished address number.

The goal for this year’s campaign is $500-thousand. The kick off starts at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon at Future Champions.