United Way Update

By Gary Scott on September 17, 2025 at 4:44pm

The Prairieland United Way campaign is keeping up with last year’s pace, and well ahead of the schedule from two years ago.

One of the two co-chairs of the campaign, Daniel Hackett feels good about what volunteers have been able to accomplish so far.

He’s expecting a bump over the next two weeks.

The campaign now stands at nearly 24 percent, keeping pace with a year ago. It’s well ahead of the campaign two years ago..16-percent.

Hackett says the goal is to keep United Way in front of people.

He says there are several things coming up.

Bourbon Tasting will be done the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and the Price is United will be February 7th. He says he and Turke are working on new ideas to try out as well.

Hackett says the Dine In Wednesdays have been going very well. The next location is Future Champions next Wednesday.

This year’s goal is $475-thousand.