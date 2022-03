By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2022 at 7:54am

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire responded to a fire in an unoccupied apartment this morning.

Dispatch received a fire alarm call at approximately 4:30 this morning to the Beecher Hi-Rise Apartment complex. Upon arrival, firefighters learned of a fire in an unoccupied apartment on the 9th floor.

Residents of the complex were evacuated while firefighters extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported. The incident is pending further investigation.

This is a developing story.