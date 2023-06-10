Unoccupied Home Burns on White Hall’s East Side

The White Hall Fire Department, Roodhouse Fire Department, and Greene County EMS were called to a single-story structure fire early Saturday morning on the east side of White Hall.

White Hall Fire Chief Cale Hoesman says the initial call came into dispatch shortly after 3AM on Saturday for a structure fire a 310 South Grant Street.

Hoesman says that the unoccupied home was likely not an accident: “The home was abandoned. I was told the City of White Hall may own the house, but I’m not positive on that. There is a good possibility, yes, the fire was intentionally set.”

Hoesman says fire crews were on the scene for approximately two hours. The home was a complete loss and burned to the ground. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made as of press time. If you have any information on the fire, please call the White Hall Police Department at 217-374-2135 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Two Rivers Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-300-2590 or send in a tip at their website at tworiverscrimestoppers.org.