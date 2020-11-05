UNOFFICIAL General Election Results By County

By Benjamin Cox on November 5, 2020 at 1:48pm

The following election results are unofficial. Final tallies will be submitted officially to the Illinois State Board of Elections on November 17th. Percentages are given where they are available

Morgan County 15,326 out of 22,037 registered voters. Turnout of 69.55%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 9,903 65.03%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 5,020 32.96%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 198 1.30%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 55 0.36%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 15 0.10%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 14 0.09%

Write-In Votes 24 0.16%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 9,173 60.94%

Dick Durbin 5,493 36.49%

Danny Malouf 187 1.24%

David F. Black 100 0.66%

Willie L. Wilson 99 0.66%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 11,103 74.47%

George Petrilli 3,807 25.53%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 11,039 74.13%

YES 3,852 25.87%

100th IL House of Representatives

C.D. Davidsmeyer 11,247 74.63%

Brandon Adams 3,382 22.44%

Ralph Sides 442 2.93%

Greene County 9,117 votes (Voter Turnout unknown)

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 4,767 76.47%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 1,349 21.64%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 70 1.12%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 21 0.34%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 11 0.18%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 6 0.10%

US Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 4,166 68.85%

Dick Durbin 1,702 28.13%

Danny Malouf 68 1.12%

David F. Black 65 1.07%

Willie L. Wilson 49 0.81%

13th IL Congressional District

Rodney Davis 4,640 78.67%

Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan 1,258 21.33%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 4,918 80.53%

YES 1,189 19.47%

100th IL House of Representatives

C.D. Davidsmeyer 4,727 78.33%

Brandon Adams 1,052 17.43%

Ralph Sides 256 4.24%

7th IL Judicial Circuit – Greene County Sitting (Day Vacancy)

Zachary Schmidt 3,517 57.08%

Matthew Goetten 2,644 42.92%

Cass County 5,357 out of 7,772 registered voters. Turnout of 68.93%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 3,624 68.06%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 1,615 30.33%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 50 0.94%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 17 0.32%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 6 0.11%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 4 0.08%

Write-In Votes 9 0.17%

US Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 3,259 62.30%

Dick Durbin 1,862 35.60%

Danny Malouf 47 0.90%

David F. Black 34 0.65%

Willie L. Wilson 28 0.54%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 3,902 75%

George Petrilli 1,301 25%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 3,949 76.62%

YES 1,205 23.38%

93rd IL House of Represenatives

Norine Hammond 3,634 70.2%

Scott Stoll 1,543 29.8%

State’s Attorney

Craig Miller 3,390 65.56%

John Alvarez 1,781 34.44%

County Board District 1 (Choose 2)

Aaron French 1,192 49.26%

Bob Schaeffer 746 30.83%

Joyce Brannan 482 19.92%

Scott County 3,551 votes (Voter Turnout unknown)

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 2,104 77.07%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 569 20.84%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 31 1.14%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 11 0.40%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 5 0.18%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 4 0.15%

Write-In Votes 6 0.22%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 1,920 71.91%

Dick Durbin 702 26.29%

Danny Malouf 21 0.79%

Willie L. Wilson 13 0.49%

David F. Black 12 0.45%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 2,243 84.04%

George Petrilli 426 15.96%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 2,284 86.16%

YES 367 13.84%

100th IL House of Representatives

C.D. Davidsmeyer 2,269 85.11%

Brandon Adams 349 13.09%

Ralph Sides 48 1.80%

Sangamon County 105,674 out of 140,667 registered voters. Turnout of 75.12%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 53,303 51.06%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 48,756 46.70%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 1,439 1.38%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 619 0.59%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 164 0.16%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 114 0.11%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 52,174 50.18%

Dick Durbin 48,569 46.71%

Danny Malouf 1,333 1.28%

David F. Black 979 0.94%

Willie L. Wilson 928 0.89%

18th IL Congressional District 97 of 180 of Sangamon Precincts

Darin LaHood 39,873 66.74%

George Petrilli 19,867 33.26%

13th IL Congressional District 83 of 180 Sangamon Precincts

Betsey Dirksen-Londrigan 23,455 54.42%

Rodney Davis 19,642 45.58%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 63,591 62.97%

YES 37,398 37.03%

87th IL House of Representatives

Tim Butler 18,002 81.26%

Angel Sides 4,151 18.74%

100th IL House of Representatives 2 of 180 Sangamon Precincts

C.D. Davidsmeyer 167 83.08%

Brandon Adams 28 13.93%

Ralph Sides 6 2.99%

Macoupin County 24,055 out of 31,892 registered voters. Turnout of 75.43%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 16,058 67.13%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 7,313 30.57%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 346 1.45%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 110 0.46%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 24 0.10%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 20 0.08%

Write-In Votes 48 0.20%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 14,468 61.47%

Dick Durbin 8,279 35.18%

Danny Malouf 395 1.68%

David F. Black 194 0.82%

Willie L. Wilson 193 0.82%

Write-In Votes 7 0.03%

13th IL Congressional District

Rodney Davis 16,266 69.26%

Betsey Dirksen-Londrigan 7,219 30.74%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 16,653 72.38%

YES 6,319 27.62%

95th IL House of Representatives 51 of 61 Macoupin Precincts

Avery Bourne 13,899 68.10%

Chase Wilhlem 6,511 31.90%

100th IL House of Representatives 10 of 61 Macoupin Precincts

C.D. Davidsmeyer 2,308 74.94%

Brandon Adams 613 19.90%

Ralph Sides 159 5.16%

MTAD #4 North Otter and North Palmyra Property Tax Proposition 2 of 61 Macoupin Precincts

NO 833 85.70%

YES 139 14.30%

Schuyler County 3,935 out of 5,147 registered voters. Turnout of 76.45%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 2,767 70.80%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 1,064 27.23%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 48 1.23%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 12 0.31%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 3 0.08%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 2 0.05%

Write-In Votes 12 0.31%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 2,444 63.70%

Dick Durbin 1,279 33.33%

Danny Malouf 62 1.62%

Willie L. Wilson 31 0.81%

David F. Black 21 0.55%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 2,971 77.94%

George Petrilli 841 22.06%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 2,941 78.16%

YES 822 21.84%

93rd IL House of Representatives

Norine Hammond 2,646 68.53%

Scott Stoll 1,215 31.47%

Schuyler County Board (Select 4)

Tim Kettering 2,602 23.21%

Chris Billingsley 2,427 21.65%

James A. Corrie 2,345 20.92%

Jason Goddard 2,204 19.66%

Bob Phillips 1,632 14.56%

Brown County 2,543 out of 3,574 registered voters. Turnout of 71.15%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 1,930 75.89%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 485 19.07%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 47 1.85%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 39 1.53%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 10 0.39%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 8 0.31%

Write-In Votes 4 0.16%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 1,786 70.23%

Dick Durbin 634 24.93%

Danny Malouf 33 1.30%

Willie L. Wilson 16 0.63%

David F. Black 16 0.63%

Write-In Votes 1 0.04%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 2,102 82.66%

George Petrilli 383 15.06%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 2,070 81.40%

YES 428 16.83%

93rd IL House of Representatives

Norine Hammond 1,947 76.56%

Scott Stoll 532 20.92%

Pike County 7,872 out of 10,692 registered voters. Turnout of 73.63%

President

Donald Trump/Mike Pence 6,235 79.20%

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 1,458 18.52%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 104 1.32%

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 15 0.19%

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel 4 0.05%

Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier 4 0.05%

Write-In Votes 16 0.20%

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran Jr. 5,695 73.63%

Dick Durbin 1,807 22.95%

Danny Malouf 99 1.26%

Willie L. Wilson 49 0.62%

David F. Black 39 0.50%

Write-In Votes 5 0.06%

18th IL Congressional District

Darin LaHood 6,489 82.43%

George Petrilli 1,211 15.38%

Constitutional Amendment On the Graduated Income Tax

NO 6,330 80.41%

YES 1,235 15.69%

100th IL House of Representatives

C.D. Davidsmeyer 6,263 79.56%

Brandon Adams 1,118 14.20%

Ralph Sides 324 4.12%