Up and Down Enrollment for 117

By Gary Scott on September 2, 2026 at 6:27am

An up and down trend in student enrollment is puzzling Jacksonville school district 117 officials.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says the enrollment trend over the past couple of years has gone up.

But, he says initial numbers this year are down.

He says the enrollment has dropped at Jacksonville High School, is down for all other schools, except for Murrayville Woodson and Lincoln. Murrayville Woodson is up, and Lincoln is the same as a year ago.

Ptacek says the school administration should not have a gut reaction to the drop this year.

But, he says the trend should be watched closely over the next 3 to 5 years.

He says a handful of years ago, enrollment was down in the school district, and then rose for three straight years.

The Murrayville Woodson Grade School project continues to run ahead of schedule. Ptacek thinks the builders will have the outside sealed, and be ready for inside work by sometime in October.