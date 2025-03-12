Upcoming Construction Projects To Slow Traffic In the Region

Commuters who use the Beardstown Bridge that carries U.S. 67 over the Illinois River will have lane closures and delays to deal with for the foreseeable future.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Beardstown Bridge will have one lane closed on both sides starting Wednesday. A recent bridge inspection found the structure in disrepair that requires the closure of one lane to accommodate normal traffic weight capacity.

In addition to the required repairs based on the inspection, a planned $3 million repair project that was scheduled to begin this spring will also be performed. That project includes deck patching, joint repair and structural steel repairs. The repairs are intended to ensure the bridge remains open to traffic, without load restrictions, until a new bridge can be completed. It is estimated that the project will be completed this fall.

IDOT officials say that work continues to advance on the replacement of the Beardstown Bridge. Land acquisition activities required for the new bridge are ongoing and will require additional time to complete. IDOT engineers are also coordinating with the South Beardstown Drainage and Levee District and Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District on the start of the new bridge.

Traffic signals will be installed to assist with traffic control. Motorists can expect delays and should consider an alternate route. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Motorists who venture south of Woodson can also expect some delay in the near future. Lane restrictions for unspecified roadway improvements began earlier this month on U.S. 67 to the Nortonville Road on Illinois 267. The lane restrictions for this piece of construction is expected to last until August.

IDOT has also schedule maintenance for the Florence Bridge this May.

