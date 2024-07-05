Upcoming Lane Closures on IL-267 in Greene Co. For Bridge Painting

The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge painting on Illinois 267 over Apple Creek and Lick Creek between East Roodhouse/Scottville Road and the Super Slab/Palmyra Road will begin, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday.

Temporary traffic signals will maintain two-way traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone or find alternative routes when possible.