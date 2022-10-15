Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2022 at 9:14am

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River.

The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County.

Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each day between October 24-27.

The closures are being made for routine annual inspection of the bridge by IDOT engineers.

IDOT says Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.