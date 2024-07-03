Upcoming Morgan County Road Work

On Monday July 8th Morgan County Highway Department will be oiling and chipping Old State Road from Blacks Lane to Highway 123. The work will begin at 6 A.M. and we plan to complete by 5 P.M. The road will be closed during this time. We will be working in sections, but we are not able to give a timeline of what section will be done at what time. Travel for this road should be avoided for the day.

On Tuesday July 9th we will be oiling and chipping Literberry-Prentice Road from IL 78 to IL 123. The work will start at 6 A.M. and we plan to have this completed by 5 P.M. The road will be closed for that time period.