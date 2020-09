By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2020 at 4:59pm

The Chapin Boil Order has been updated. Acting Village President Leslie Forsman says that the boil order ONLY EFFECTS the following addresses: residents in the 400 & 500 block of French Street and the 300 & 400 block of Congress Street in CHAPIN ONLY.

Bethel and Concord customers are NOT EFFECTED by the boil order.

Forsman has apologized for any inconvenience.