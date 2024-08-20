Update: Individual Recovered from the Illinois River in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the individual who went missing earlier today after falling into the Illinois River while putting a boat into the water near Kampsville has been recovered at around 8:30PM this evening.

No further information has been provided. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

All other questions about the incident has been referred to the Illinois Department of Conservation’s Conservation Police. A message left with the lead conservation officer for the Calhoun County area has been left, but no return phone call at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.