UPDATE: Kidnapped Quincy Woman Located in Arkansas

A Quincy woman that was kidnapped from a hotel room and allegedly beaten has been located alive in Arkansas by authorities.

According to a report by Quincy Police, 36 year old Tabitha Campbell was located in Marked Tree, Arkansas. She was evaluated by medical personnel and is currently being transported back to the Quincy area.

Campbell’s suspected kidnapper, 39 year old Mario Mason of Memphis, Tennessee has not been allocated. Quincy Police say that he was last seen in Marked Tree, Arkansas and is believed to still be traveling in a stolen 2016 white Honda CRV with IL registration CS95996. An Adams County arrest warrant has been issued for Mason for Kidnapping and Aggravated Domestic Battery. Mason is accused of taking Campbell by force from the Welcome Inn in the 200 block of Maine Street in Quincy at some time this past Saturday. Family remembers reported Campbell missing after having no contact with her through Monday.

Mason has been described as as a black male standing 6’0″, approximately 175 pounds, with black brush cut hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.