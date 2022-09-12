UPDATE: Man Arrested in Benld in Connection to Suspect Car from Springfield Double Homicide Held on Unrelated Charge

A man arrested by Gillespie Police in Benld this morning in a vehicle connected to the double homicide in Springfield from yesterday is being held in Sangamon County on an unrelated charge.

WAND-TV has identified the arrested man as 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. of Springfield. Crites initially refused to identify himself to police when he was apprehended at approximately 9:30AM in the southern Macoupin County town.

Crites was found in the 2008 black Dodge Charger that had been identified by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in being in relation to the shooting deaths of 67 year old John Norgaard and his wife 69 year old Gloria Norgaard at a residence in the 500 block of Southwind Drive yesterday morning.

WAND-TV says that Crites was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for Arson. He is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail with bond set at $1 million.