UPDATE: Missing Missouri Woman Found Safe

An endangered, missing elderly woman from Missouri has been found alive.

Police indicated shortly after 6PM last night that 65 year old Carol Nance of Washington County, Missouri had been located in the town of West Plains, Missouri alive.

Nance, who is allegedly suffering from a health condition that places here in danger, was believed to have been traveling to the Springfield, Illinois area to see family members.

Nance was originally reported missing on Thursday. As of last night, multiple reports say she was being taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.