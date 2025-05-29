Update on Status of Found Missing Person

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 2:05pm

The Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says a missing Pike County elderly man was found just off route 107 in an overturned vehicle this morning.

Greenwood sent a missing person alert for 82-year-old Ronald Boston of Perry yesterday, after Boston didn’t show up for a doctor’s appointment at 10:45 in Springfield yesterday morning. He had left home about 9 am yesterday.

Sheriff Greenwood says pings on Boston’s cell phone yesterday initially indicated he was somewhere between southern Brown County and northern Greene County. He says they were able to narrow the ping notification to an area along 107 between Griggsville and Perry.

Officers found Boston about 75 feet off the east side of Illinois 107, about 50 feet down a ravine into a creek bed. His vehicle landed on its top.

Greenwood says the location was almost completely shielded by trees and vegetation.

Boston was extricated from the vehicle by the North Pike Fire Department, the Griggsville Fire Department and the Pike County EMS.

Greenwood says he was airlifted to St John Hospital in Springfield, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Pike County sheriff’s department was joined in the search by the area fire departments, and EMS, Greene County deputies, state police air operations, the department of natural resources, Air Evac and the state transportation department. The family of Boston also helped with the search.