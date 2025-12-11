Update on Woodson School

By Gary Scott on December 11, 2025 at 9:26am

The only roadblock at this point to the construction of the new grade school just outside of Woodson is the weather.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says once the ground thaws in the spring, shovels for a groundbreaking will go into the ground.

Ptacek thinks the school’s construction cost will be less that what he thought it would be.

He says bids were very favorable, and he’s anxious to see construction begin.

He says the money saved in the bidding process will now be used for work at other schools.

SM Wilson is the general contractor for the project.

Ptacek says the plans for the entrance and exit for the school will be focused on Water Tower Road and the Woodson Winchester Blacktop.

Busses will enter the school grounds off Water Tower Road, and regular traffic off the Woodson Winchester blacktop. He says there will be plenty of room to keep traffic off the blacktop.

Sewer and water lines will be or have been fed under route 267.

Ptacek says the school should have plenty of green space to the north and south of the building.