UPDATE: Two Accidents On East Morton Within 10 Minutes Send Multiple People For Treatment to Passavant

Two two-vehicle accidents have slowed traffic on East Morton Avenue this afternoon. At approximately 3:15, a vehicle driven by 53 year old Tina L Klopfer of the 300 block of Hooker Street failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57 year old Andrew T. Crawford of Collins Place when turning onto Hardin Avenue from East Morton Avenue causing a t-bone collision, according to initial police reports.

Crawford sought treatment for injuries on his own at Passavant Area Hospital. Both Crawford’s and Klopfer’s units were towed from the scene. According to Jacksonville Police, citations may be pending.

The second accident occurred approximately 10 minutes later at the intersection of East Morton and Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville. A vehicle driven by a 17 year old male juvenile was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue and allegedly turned south into the path of a vehicle driven by 42 year old Melinda R Owens of Eisenhower Drive. The two vehicles collided sending the juvenile’s red Ford pick-up truck head on into a white panel van driven by 31 year old Oscar W Cluney of Beardstown, who was sitting at the intersection stoplight waiting to turn west, according to Jacksonville Police reports.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The 17 year old male juvenile, Owens, and two infant passengers in her vehicle were all transported by LifeStar EMS to Passavant Area Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 17 year old male juvenile was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.