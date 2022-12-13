Updates to One Day Rest In Seven Act on Jan. 1

The State of Illinois is reminding employers of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1st.

The One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during daily work shifts.

The following changes to the act take effect on January 1st:

It now requires employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period, clarifying the day of rest requirements for workers whose schedules don’t align with a Sunday to Saturday calendar week.

All employers covered by ODRISA must post a notice at the workplace notifying employees of their rights under the Act. The notice will be provided as a download from the Illinois Department of Labor’s website.

IDOL’s Fair Labor Standards Division will hold a 1-hour virtual webinar on the new ODRISA requirements on Tuesday from 11AM to Noon, with a question & answer session at the end of the presentation. Employers are encouraged to join the webinar to learn and ask questions about the new requirements taking effect on January 1st to ensure compliance. The webinar will also cover Illinois’ minimum wage increase from $12 to $13, also taking effect on January 1st. To register for the virtual webinar, visit the Registration Page on IDOL’s website.