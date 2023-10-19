Upset Win Shakes Up 5A Ranks, Sangamo Title Gets Decided This Week in AP Rankings

An upset win in the Central State 8 shook up some rankings this week. Meanwhile, the Sangamo Conference title likely gets decided this week with a marquee match up between two state-ranked squads.



In 6A, Chatham-Glenwood (5-3) returned to the AP High School Poll this week, despite a loss to Rochester in Week 8 63-21. They are a low honorable mention on this final poll before playoff pairings. They had fallen off the week before. They take on Lincoln this week for their final regular season match-up.

In 5A, Decatur-MacArthur pulled off an upset win against Sacred Heart-Griffin last week 45-27. The loss sent SHG (6-2) plummeting from #5 to honorable mention status this week. SHG has the stout task of facing Rochester this week. Decatur-MacArthur (5-3) returns to the poll after several weeks with the win. They head to Bloomington High this week for a non-conference game.

In 4A, it goes without saying that Rochester is easily one of the top teams in the area. They won 63-21 versus Glenwood last week. The Rockets (8-0) are hoping to make it a perfect regular season finish as they take on arch rival SHG to wrap up the season. They remain #1 in the class, reigning supreme for the entire regular season.

In 3A, Williamsville (6-2) slipped a spot to #10 despite a 55-13 win over Pleasant Plains last week. They visit Auburn this week to wrap up the season. Stanford-Olympia (6-2) held on as an honorable mention despite a 35-0 victory over Auburn last week. They visit PORTA A/C to wrap up their regular season.

Class 2A holds the marquee match-up this week. #1 ranked Maroa-Forsyth (8-0) brings in the #7 ranked Athens Warriors (7-1) to decide the Sangamo Conference title. If Maroa wins, they will hold the conference outright. If Athens wins, they will hold a share of the conference title.

Class 1A has the kings of the the WIVC North and South represented. Camp Point (8-0) holds the north title and held on to the #2 rank this week after a 46-6 victory over Carrollton last week. South champ Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) climbed to #4 on the poll this week after a 54-14 win against Routt. Camp Point draws West Central at home, while GNW faces Triopia on the road to wrap up the regular season.

We will skip next week’s poll as we’ll wait to hear the pairings for the playoffs. Good luck to all of the area teams this week. Stay safe. Thank you for another great season of area high school football.