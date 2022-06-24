Urgent Rent-A-Car License Plates Revoked by Sec. of State for No Insurance

A Springfield-based rental car business has had its license plates for its rental vehicles revoked by the State of Illinois for not being properly insured.

Springfield Leaks reports that Secretary of State Spokesman Henry Haupt had informed them that the license plates for Urgent Rent-A-Car had been revoked for failure to meet the state’s insurance requirements. According to the Springfield Leaks report, the business was still attempting to rent vehicles to the public.

The car rental business has been under extensive scrutiny after the company’s owner & CEO Jordan Monroe was arrested after a high speed chase in October of last year. Urgent Rent-A-Car formerly operated a location on East Morton Avenue in Jacksonville. The business was regularly reported for questionable business practices. The business currently has an ‘F’ rating from the Illinois Better Business Bureau.