Urgent Rent-A-Car Owner Convicted in 2021 Aggravated Battery Case

By Benjamin Cox on July 11, 2023 at 3:58pm

An owner of a Springfield rental car business has been convicted of aggravated battery in Sangamon County Court.

32-year old Jordan J. Monroe was found guilty of Class 3 felony aggravated battery after a one-day jury trial Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, the conviction arose from an incident in Springfield on August 10, 2021 when Monroe attacked a customer of his rental car company Urgent Rent-A-Car, in the United Community Bank parking lot located at 1900 W. Jefferson Street in Springfield. Monroe was arrested on August 23rd by Springfield Police on the charges.

Monroe faces up to 10 years in prison as a result of the conviction and prior criminal history. Monroe has 5 prior felony convictions resulting in Illinois Department of Corrections time dating back to 2010.

Monroe also faces trial on various other cases, included a 2021 aggravated fleeing of police case and a 2022 insurance fraud case allegedly involving cars for his business.

Monroe previously operated an Urgent Rent-A-Car location in Jacksonville, but closed its doors in September 2021.

Monroe’s sentencing in the aggravated battery case is scheduled for September 27th.