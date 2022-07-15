Urgent Rent-a-Car Owner Indicted on Insurance Fraud

The owner of a rental car business with ties to Jacksonville has been indicted by a Grand Jury in Sangamon County.

31-year-old Jordan J. Monroe, owner of Urgent Rent-a-Car was indicted yesterday for insurance fraud.

According to a report by the State Journal-Register, Monroe was charged on June 29th after he filed a false claim to the National Insurance Company in February of last year.

Monroe operated an Urgent Rent-a-Car location for approximately two and a half years at the former Dugan Oil and Tire filling station at the corner of East Morton and Hardin Avenues in Jacksonville before it abruptly closed in late 2020.

In June, the Secretary of State revoked Urgent Rent-a-Car’s Illinois license plates after the company failed to meet certain insurance retirements. Monroe has denied any wrongdoing in the charges.