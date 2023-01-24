US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman

According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road.

66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No further information was available in the release. Illinois State Police officials say the road was reopened to traffic just after 1:00 pm.

Patterson says the accident is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tandem semi-truck. No official crash report has been released as of press time.