US 67 Semi Rollover Reportedly Caused by Unidentified Vehicle

A portion of US Route 67 was closed to traffic early this morning after a semi rolled over.

According to preliminary information by Illinois State Police Troop 6 officials, troopers were called to US 67 and Post Road in Schuyler County at approximately 3:30 this morning for a report of a rolled-over truck tractor semi-trailer.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound on US 67 when it went off of the right side of the roadway to avoid colliding with an unidentified vehicle that was traveling northbound. According to the report, the semi-truck’s passenger side tires went onto the soft shoulder which caused it to overturn.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. Officials say US 67 remained closed from Camden Blacktop to Illinois Route 101 for approximately six hours for clean-up and investigation.

The highway reopened to traffic at approximately 9:30 this morning. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.