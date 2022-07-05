Used Fireworks Likely Cause of Early Morning Garage Fire

Used fireworks were deemed the likely cause of a small garage fire early yesterday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to a residence at 1053 Hardin Avenue at 6:00 am Monday after a passerby reported a stand-alone two-car garage fire.

Smoke was showing from the garage when firefighters arrived. According to their report, a small amount of siding was burning adjacent to the roll-up door. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

According to the report, the homeowner said they had lit off fireworks the previous night to celebrate the holiday with her family who was still asleep inside the home.

The homeowner said they had piled up the used fireworks next to the corner of the garage before going to bed.

Fire Department officials say it appears likely that the burnt fireworks smoldered throughout the night and eventually caused the corner of the structure to ignite.

The fire was limited to a section of vinyl siding, sheathing OSB board, and a few 2×4 studs. Damage was estimated at approximately $1,000 and no injuries were reported.