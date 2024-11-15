Vacant Moble Home Destroyed by Fire Late Thursday

A vacant structure was destroyed by fire Thursday night on the east side of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments were called to the scene of a structure fire in a mobile home trailer in the Rolling Acres trailer park located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 11:45 Thursday night.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Fire Department, the first crews arrived on scene approximately five minutes after receiving the call and found heavy flame and smoke coming from one side of the trailer.

Witnesses at the scene said the trailer had not been occupied however, they had seen squatters going in and out of the structure. No utilities were active at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down and contain the fire to the interior of the structure. No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for a little over 90 minutes extinguishing the fire and then ventilating and overhauling the structure to prevent it from rekindling.

Damages have been estimated at $25,000 in property loss and $5,000 in contents. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall was called in to conduct an investigation into the cause.