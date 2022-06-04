Vacant Residence on Sherman Street Burns

A vacant house in Jacksonville’s northeast end burned early this morning.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, and South Jacksonville Fire were dispatched to a structure fire at 310 Sherman Street at 1:04 this morning.

Upon arrival, fire officials say in a report that the southeast corner windows showed fire on the one-story structure.

Fire officials say that the front and back doors to the vacant home were locked and all of the windows had been boarded up with OSB plywood. Jacksonville Fire and South Jacksonville Fire extinguished the fire within a short amount of time.

A search of the structure was completed but no one was located.

Officials say that power and gas were turned off at the house. Ameren-Illinois arrived shortly after the fire was extinguished and disconnected the electrical drop to the home and pulled the meter.

Officials believe that the fire was started at the southeast corner near one of the windows of the home.

Jacksonville Police questioned neighbors asking for information about anyone entering or leaving the premises and requested any video footage from surveillance cameras. No footage or information turned up any further suspects or possibilities, according to a report.

Fire officials were on scene until approximately 2:44AM.

Jacksonville Police say if anyone has information about this fire or any other suspicious fires that have recently occurred in the city’s northeast end to call Jacksonville Police Investigations at 217-479-4630.