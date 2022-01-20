Vaccination and Booster Clinic at JMH Next Week

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and the Morgan County Health Department will host a community vaccination and booster clinic next Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to an announcement by Memorial Health, the clinic is designed for those age 12 years old and older and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in meeting rooms 2 and 3 of the hospital’s main lobby.

The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or guardian must be available in person or by phone to provide consent for children under 18 years old to receive vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but online registration is encouraged for a faster, and more efficient experience. To register in advance, visit morganhd.com.

Participants should arrive at the clinic dressed in clothing that provides easy access to the upper arm and should be prepared to stay 15 to 30 minutes for monitoring after they receive the vaccine.

To be eligible to receive a booster dose of vaccine, you must have completed the first two series of doses at least five months ago. Proof of vaccination is required to receive a booster dose of vaccine.

The public is asked to not attend if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the 10 days prior to the clinic.

And do not attend if you are sick; have any cold- or flu-like symptoms, including a fever over 100.4 degrees, vomiting or diarrhea within 24 hours of the clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and hospital visitor restrictions, visit memorial.health. For more information about vaccine availability in Morgan County or to request an appointment to receive vaccine, visit morganhd.com.