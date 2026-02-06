Vaccination Recommendations Same at MCHD

By Gary Scott on February 6, 2026 at 12:40pm

The Morgan County Health Department is sticking with its usual plan for vaccinations.

Director of nursing Jacqui Barringer says the kerfuffle raised by differing opinions that have developed on social media, fueled by new directives from the federal government have tended to confuse people.

But, Barringer says the Illinois public health department came through yesterday to clear the air.

The department said the vaccination schedule and recommendations remain the same, cutting through the clutter of federal changes.

Barringer says there has been a little bit of push back from some people who come to the health department.

She says the frame of mind at the health department is to help, not argue.

Barringer says the staff will help answer questions, whatever they might be.

She says even the federal government has what it calls a shared clinical physician decision making process. And, that begins with seeking advice from the professionals.