Valente Admits to Cocaine Possession

A Beardstown woman arrested on multiple alleged cocaine possession charges two years ago was sentenced to probation and supervision time in Cass County Circuit Court on Monday.

48-year-old Whitney Valente of Beardstown pleaded guilty to one court of manufacture and/or delivery of cocaine between 1-15 grams, a Class 1 felony on Monday. The charges stem from an executed warrant search that occurred in the 300 block of East 7th Street in Beardstown on March 22, 2023. According to a report from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, the search warrant was obtained as a result of a drug investigation into the illegal sale of a controlled substance from an address in that area. Valente was initially charged with 3 citations of delivery of a controlled substance, a single count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

After release from jail, Valente was arrested by Cass County Deputies in May 2024 under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and running a stop sign.

Valente was sentenced by Cass County Judge Timothy Wessel to 2 years of probation and ordered payment of fines and assessment costs. The sentence will run concurrently to one year of supervision on the DUI charge.