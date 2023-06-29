Vallillo to Present “Abraham Lincoln in Song” at Old School Museum in Winchester on July 7

An award winning folk music artist will be telling the story of Lincoln in Winchester next month.

The Winchester Old School Museum is hosting folk singer and guitarist Chris Vallillo for a one-man show entitled “Abraham Lincoln in Song” on Friday, July 7th at 7PM.

According to Old School Museum Owner Tricia Wallace speaking to the Scott County Times, the program uses period appropriate music to tell the story of the nation’s 16th president. Vallillo is expected to use some of Lincoln’s own words and stories that he used to tell as he rode the Central Illinois judicial circuit as a traveling lawyer.

The program was originally presented in 2008 and recorded and released by Gin Ridge Records. It went on to chart at #10 on Billboard‘s Bluegrass Albums Chart in March 2008.

The program is approximately one hour and 15 minutes. The program is free and open to the public. The Winchester Old School Museum is located at 110 East Cherry Street.