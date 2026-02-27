Vandalism off Sandusky

Police are looking to Crimestoppers for help in an apparent vandalism incident on Berkshire Lane earlier this week.
The incident occurred off Sandusky Road about 9:45 last Monday night. Police say a chunk of asphalt was thrown through a window at the home in the 300 block of Berkshire.
No one was hurt.
Crimestoppers is looking for any information about the incident. It can be reported to 217-243-7300, or through the Facebook or website. All calls are anonymous.
Cash rewards could be offered identifying suspect or suspects.