Vandalism off Sandusky

By Gary Scott on February 27, 2026 at 10:48am

Police are looking to Crimestoppers for help in an apparent vandalism incident on Berkshire Lane earlier this week.

The incident occurred off Sandusky Road about 9:45 last Monday night. Police say a chunk of asphalt was thrown through a window at the home in the 300 block of Berkshire.

No one was hurt.

Crimestoppers is looking for any information about the incident. It can be reported to 217-243-7300, or through the Facebook or website. All calls are anonymous.

Cash rewards could be offered identifying suspect or suspects.