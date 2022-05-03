VanMeter Formally Announced As New NG Head Football Coach

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2022 at 11:05am

North Greene School District officially announced the hiring of Brian VanMeter as their new head football coach over the weekend.

VanMeter was officially hired by the North Greene School Board last month. VanMeter is a 1995 graduate of North Greene High School.

He spent 10 years managing and coaching the North Greene Knights Junior Football League.

According to a press release, VanMeter previously served as an assistant football coach at North Greene High School under Head Coaches Tony Rhoades, Barry Creviston, and Donnie Allen. He has spent the previous 3 seasons as an assistant football coach at West Central, serving in the roles of Special Teams Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator.

VanMeter takes over the helm after Donnie Allen resigned in February.