Variety of Railroad Crossing Projects Are a Part of New 5-Year ICC Plan

The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced their 5 year plan for railroad infrastructure improvements, which includes several locations in the listening area.

Over $400 million from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program will be utilized for 900 separate crossing locations across the state.

In 2024, preliminary Federal Railroad Administration data indicates there were 80 collisions at public crossings in Illinois, down from 89 in 2023.

State funding from the GCPF and RBI provide Illinois communities the ability to address longstanding safety concerns and increasing project costs. Among the projects included in Fiscal Year 2027 is the Cockin Road crossing in Alexander, which will include a reconstructed approach and installation of gates and lights. In Scott County, Valley City at Pine Switch Street will also get a reconstructed approach with installation of gates and lights.

Greene County will see the heaviest amount of work in 2027, with 5 projects in White Hall, 2 in Hillview, along with projects at Pearl Landing, Kane, and Carrollton.

Morgan County is scheduled to see the most work in Fiscal Year 2029, including a rehabilitation of the East State Street crossing in the City of Jacksonville, which will see major pedestrian gate modifications.

To find out more information on the five-year plan, visit icc.illinois.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

