Vax Verify Online Portal Live

Illinois has established an online portal that will allow users to verify their vaccination status and prove it to employers or others who may require them to show that they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax Verify system requires users to sign up and verify their identity. The system uses the Experian credit rating service to verify an individual user’s identity. Individuals who have placed a freeze on their credit will need to unfreeze their credit with Experian® and wait 24 hours before completing the registration process. After completing registrations, individuals can re-freeze their credit by contacting Experian®.

After the verification process, individuals can see their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange known as I-CARE.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the portal will make it easier for people to prove vaccination status to employers, entertainment venues, or others who may require such proof.

You can sign up at idphportal.illinois.gov