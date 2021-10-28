VB and Soccer Wrap

By Gary Scott on October 28, 2021 at 6:41am

Triopia lost to Brown County at home 25-8, 25-18.

In the 2nd match, Camp Point eliminated Calhoun in two sets.

Meanwhile, Routt stopped Greenfield Northwestern’s season 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, while Lutheran ended New Berlin’s run.

At Edinburg, South County lost to Mt Pulaski in three sets.

The JHS boys’ soccer team lost to Normal West 1-0 in a sectional semifinal in Bloomington yesterday.

Tonight, we have regional tournament title matches in volleyball. JHS meets Springfield at 6. We will have the pregame show begin about 5:40 on WLDS. Meanwhile, on WEAI, Lutheran plays Routt at 6. The pregame show starts at 5:40.

At Triopia, Brown County will play Camp Point for the title at 6.