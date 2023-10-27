VB Regional Finals/FB playoffs

By Gary Scott on October 27, 2023 at 6:22am

Routt saw its season end last night.

Routt fell to Decatur Unity Christian at the Routt Dome 25-15, 25-11.

Elsewhere, Carrollton fell to Valmeyer in the title game at Carrollton in two close games.

At Payson, Mendon Unity tripped up Triopia.

At Southeastern, Southeastern rolled past Rushville Industry in two sets. Calhoun held off Waterloo Gibault in two at Dupo.

Southeastern will play Decatur Unity Christian in the first match at the Triopia sectional Monday, followed by Hart Em and Mendon Unity.

Last night at Williamsville, Porta/AC upset the host school in two games. And, Pleasant Plains tripped Athens at Virden. Taylorville downed Rochester in three games at Springfield. And, in a battle of two volleyball titans, Normal U High edged Mahomet Seymour in three sets.

The only football playoff action in the area of interest here involves three games. Lincoln plays at Rochester, Normal U High heads for Coal City, and an opponent of Jacksonville’s this season, Peoria Notre Dame heads for Kewanee.

The Illinois College volleyball team hosts Monmouth tonight at 7.