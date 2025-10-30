VB Regional Title Games Set

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2025 at 6:22am

Triopia defeated Western in three sets at the Winchester regional last night.

Southeastern stopped Havana.

From Greenfield last night, Carrollton downed First Baptist Academy in O Fallon, and Calhoun eliminated GNW. Brown County is done after falling to Mendon Unity. Liberty shut down Rushville Industry.

New Berlin was eliminated by Unity Christian last night.

We’ve got regional championship volleyball on both stations tonight. Jacksonville plays Springfield High at the bowl, starting with the pregame about 5:40. that game will be aired on WLDS.

On WEAI, we head back to Winchester, where Triopia plays Southeastern. Again, the pregame should begin about 5:40.

At Greenfield, it’s Calhoun versus Carrollton.

The Illinois College volleyball team lost twice Tuesday night in Iowa to Simpson and Central College.