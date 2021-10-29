VB Regional Title Results

By Gary Scott on October 29, 2021 at 6:37am

Jacksonville fell in the regional volleyball title game to Springfield last night in three sets 25-18, but losing the next two 25-9 and 25-18.

Routt fell to Lutheran 25-21, 25-12.

Lutheran will join Lincolnwood, Mendon Unity, and Brown County in the Greenfield sectional Monday night.

Playoff football starts tonight in the area, Springfield High plays at Rock Island, and SHG stays home to play Columbia.

The rest of the teams in the area play tomorrow.

Tonight, on WEAI at 5:15 we will offer a playoff preview for area teams. We will feature interviews with coaches from JHS, Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton, Beardstown, Brown County, and West Central.