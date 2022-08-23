VB Season begins

High School volleyball started last night.

South County fell to Williamsville, Greenfield/Northwestern beat Mount Olive but lost to Alton Marquette and Jersey at Roxana, North Greene lost to Bunker Hill in three, Camp Point stopped Brown County in two games, and Beardstown lost to Canton in three.

Tonight, we have high school volleyball on WEAI. Jacksonville High School will host Glenwood. Our broadcast will start about 7 PM. Cardinal baseball will follow.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Brown County, Triopia is at Pleasant Hill, South County welcomes Lutheran, Porta/AC is home to play Lewistown, Pittsfield stays home to play Southeastern, Griggsville Perry welcomes in Mendon Unity, Liberty heads for Rushville, Beardstown is at North Mac, Calhoun meets Civic Memorial, East Alton Wood River and Gillespie, GNW takes on Gillespie, and Carrollton plays Southwestern, Valmeyer and Auburn, both teams playing at Valmeyer.

The JHS boys soccer team hosts Glenwood today.