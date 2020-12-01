VB Title Match from 2008 Up Next

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2020 at 6:30am

Volleyball will take center stage this Friday for the WEAI sports classic.

The game will feature AC Central and Lanark Eastland, and it was the 2008 title game for Class 1A volleyball.

Lanark Eastland would win, but it would take the squad three sets. It was recently chosen as one of the 4 best volleyball matches in state tournament history for the IHSA.

AC Central co-opped with Virginia that year, and finished the season with a 34-8 record, a school record. The Knights coach was Kristy Van Meter, now Kristy Gebhardt.

Among the players on the team are Taylor Jokisch, Taylor Jacobs, Kayla Birdsell and Madalyn Allen.

The game will be carried Friday night, starting at 6.