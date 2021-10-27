VB Wrap from Last Night

By Gary Scott on October 27, 2021 at 6:37am

Jacksonville pulled a big defensive upset against Glenwood in Chatham last night, winning 25-14, losing the 2nd game 25-17, and winning the decider 29-27.

In the other match, Springfield blasted Lanphier

At Lutheran, Greenfield-Northwestern thumped Greenview 25-6, 25-19 and Routt blew past Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-19.

At Triopia, Camp Point stopped North Greene and Calhoun edged Carrollton in three.

At Edinburg, South County beat Ramsey and Mount Pulaski defeated Pawnee.

Tonight, we are at Lutheran and Triopia.

We will cover the first match at Triopia, where Triopia plays Brown County. The match starts at 5:30. Our pregame on WEAI will be at 5:10. The second match on WEAI comes from Lutheran, where GNW and Routt square off about 6:30.

The second match at Triopia is Camp Point and Calhoun. The first match at Lutheran is Lutheran and New Berlin. We will not carry either of those games. At Edinburg, South County plays Mt Pulaski at 6:30.

The JHS boys’ soccer team will play in the sectional semifinal match today at Bloomington. JHS plays Normal West at 4:30 this afternoon.