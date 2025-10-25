Vehicle Crashes After Swerving to Dodge a Cat

A vehicle was towed from the intersection N. Clay Ave and Washington after striking a utility pull in an effort to dodge an animal in the road.

The incident happened at approximately 645pm Friday night when a passerby reported to police that they witnessed a Gold Ford Edge swerve and crash into the utility pull. The vehicle was driven by 36 year old Holly Wilson of the 1400 block of Hardin Ave. According to JPD, Wilson says she was swerving to miss a cat in the road.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing. Wilson refused EMS services and reported to have no injuries.

She received a citation for improper lane usage.